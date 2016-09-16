Israeli asks Americans what they think of Netanyahu — as president of the United States
Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at AIPAC’s conference, March 2, 2015 (Mark Wilson/ Getty Images).

An Israeli radio host headed to New York’s Central Park to find out what Americans would think of Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House — and the results were hilarious.

While some people lavished praised on the Israeli prime minister, others wondered if interviewer Asaf Liberman was simply trying to get Netanyahu to leave Israel.

“I love him — in Israel,” said one woman, in the video, posted on Facebook by Israel Army Radio.

“You just want to get rid of him and get him over here so you are rid of him, right?” asked one man, jokingly.

Another man mistook a photo of Netanyahu for  Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Watch the video below:

