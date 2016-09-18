Iron Dome shoots down two rockets fired from Syria on Golan

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system shot down two rockets from Syria on the Golan Heights.

Israel’s military later determined that the rockets were fired due to fighting within Syria and had not targeted Israel.

It is the first time that rocket fire from Syria has been intercepted by Iron Dome, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Several mortar rounds fired from Syria have landed on the Israeli Golan Heights in recent days, fired by both the Syrian army and anti-government rebels. Stray rockets and shells have landed in Israel since the start of the civil war in Syria more than five years ago. The IDF frequently retaliates by firing at the source of the shells.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday blamed an Israeli air strike on a Syrian government military installation on the Golan Heights for the death of a Syrian Army soldier. The air strike reportedly was in retaliation for two mortar shells fired in to Israel. Hezbollah also blamed Israel for the soldier’s death in the border town of Quneitra.

The IDF neither confirmed nor denied the air strikes.