Report: Obama, Netanyahu to meet in New York

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Barack Obama will meet in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting, confirmed by unnamed American government officials, will take place on Wednesday at the hotel where Obama will be staying in New York, Israel’s Channel 2 reported on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting would come a week after Israel and the United States signed a 10-year, $38 billion defense assistance pact, the largest assistance agreement that the United States has ever provided to any country in its history.

A senior Israeli official confirmed the meeting to the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz.

It will likely be the last meeting between the two leaders before Obama leaves office in January.

On Sunday, Netanyahu thanked Obama, Congress and the American people for their support and accused those who criticized the Memorandum of Understanding of “ingratitude.”