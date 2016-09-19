2 Israeli police officers wounded, one seriously, in Jerusalem stabbing

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two Israeli police officers were wounded, one seriously, in a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Monday morning attack by a Palestinian man in his 20s from eastern Jerusalem is part of a renewed wave of Arab violence against Israeli civilians and security officials.

The attacker approached the two police officers from behind near Herod’s Gate, catching them by surprise and stabbing them several times before being shot by one of the officers, according to the Israel Police. The attacker is described as being in critical condition, and is being treated in a Jerusalem hospital.

A female police officer, 38, who was stabbed in the neck, is sedated and on a respirator at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where she is described as being in very serious condition. A male police officer, 45, was stabbed in the upper body and moderately wounded. He is being treated at Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem.

Later on Sunday, two Palestinian residents of Hebron attempted to stab Border Police officers stationed at a checkpoint near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the city. The attackers were reported to have been subdued at the scene of the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces had moved an additional infantry battalion to the Hebron area of the West Bank following a series of attacks over the weekend, one of which was outside the flashpoint West Bank city.

The attacks, including a car ramming, four stabbings and rock and bottle throwing, as well as several thwarted attacks, came after a seeming downturn in the violence against Israelis that began with the Rosh Hashanah holiday last year.

On Sunday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the country’s top security officials to assess the security situation ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays.

Netanyahu “instructed that police forces be increased, especially in the Old City and around the Temple Mount, and directed that determined action be taken against any attempt to violate order there,” according to a statement issued Sunday evening by his office.