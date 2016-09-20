Miami kosher cafe offers free lunch to pregnant women to celebrate control of Zika

(JTA) — A kosher bakery and cafe in Miami is offering free lunches to pregnant women to celebrate the state of Florida’s announcement that the Zika virus is under control in the area.

Zak Stern, owner of Zak the Baker in the city’s Wynwood arts district, began the promotion after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday lifted a warning to pregnant woman to stay out of the district due to fear of Zika, The Associated Press reported. No new cases have been reported in Wynwood since early August.

Stern’s wife is pregnant and due to give birth in about a month, according to the AP.

He told the news service that the couple has tried to balance the Zika threat with other safety recommendations for pregnant women.

Wynwood was the first place in the U.S. where mosquitoes began transmitting Zika, which causes several brain-related birth defects. The CDC continues to advise pregnant women to consider postponing non-essential travel to all of Miami-Dade County, where Zika continues to be transmitted.

Stern has offered to deliver challah to pregnant woman outside of the Zika area, according to the AP.