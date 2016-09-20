Maryland Jewish media company launches new magazine

(JTA) — A Maryland Jewish media company launched a magazine for Jews living in Baltimore and Howard County.

Maryland Jewish Media, which was founded by physician and entrepreneur Dr. Scott Rifkin, was to publish the first issue of JMore this week and launch an accompanying site, according to a statement.

Rifkin is serving as CEO and publisher of the magazine. Former Baltimore Jewish times editor Alan Feiler joined JMore as editor-in-chief. John Coulson, who worked as managing partner at the sports magazine PressBox, is serving in the same position at JMore, the statement said.

The magazine will be available at distribution points throughout the Baltimore area and Howard County, which are home to over 120,000 Jews.

“Our goal is to tell the story of Greater Baltimore’s Jewish community in a comprehensive, informed and engaging way,” Rifkin said. “The Jewish community is growing throughout the region, and Jewish millennials tell us that they’re proud of their heritage but they feel underserved. Our readers will see themselves and their friends, family, business associates and neighbors reflected in our content, and they can easily keep up with what’s happening in their communities.”

Rifkin is the the CEO and founder of Mid-Atantic Health Care, LLC, a nursing and rehabilitation provider in Maryland and Pennsylvania. In 2012, Rifkin lost a bidding war on Alter Communications, the publisher of The Baltimore Jewish Times and Style Magazine, to Route 95 Publications, LLC.