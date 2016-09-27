17 Jewish groups sign letter urging Congress to end abortion coverage restrictions

(JTA) — Jewish groups made up nearly half the signatories of a letter urging Congress to expand abortion availability.

Thirty-six faith-based groups signed a letter delivered Monday seeking support for the Equal Access Coverage in Health Insurance Act, which would ensure abortion coverage for all federal workers and stop the government from limiting abortion coverage offered by private insurance companies.

The 17 Jewish signatories included the Anti-Defamation League, Hadassah, the National Council of Jewish Women, and groups affiliated with the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements.

“As people of faith, we believe each individual has a basic human right to make their own reproductive decisions based on their own morals, beliefs and conscience,” the letter says. “Access to reproductive health care should not depend on a person’s income or type of insurance. We must ensure that each of us has access to the full range of reproductive health care options, including abortion.”

Catholic, Protestant, Muslim and Unitarian Universalist groups also signed the letter.