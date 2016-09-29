Anti-Semitic fliers put on cars at San Francisco-area train stops

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic fliers were placed on car windshields in parking lots located at Bay Area Rapid Transit stations near San Francisco.

The fliers discovered Tuesday evening called the Jewish community “serpents” and for separating Jews from children, the NBC Bay Area affiliate reported.

According to the report, they are believed to have been printed and distributed by a local man who runs an anti-Semitic blog that targets members of the Jewish community in Lafayette, near San Francisco.

A BART spokesperson told NBC Bay Area that leafleting is permitted under free speech statutes.

The Lafayette Police Department said it is looking into the case.