Reconstructionist movement to open West Coast summer camp

(JTA) — The Reconstructionist movement will open a film- and arts-based camp in Southern California, a branch of its Camp JRF.

The new camp is being started with a $1.4 million grant over four years from the specialty camps incubator of the Foundation for Jewish Camp.

The camp, which will be geared to third- though 10th-graders, is scheduled to open in 2018.

“Camp JRF is the beating heart of the Reconstructionist movement. It is one of our crown jewels,” said Rabbi Deborah Waxman, president of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College/Jewish Reconstructionist Communities.

Camp JRF opened 15 years ago in a rented space and now houses more than 400 campers every summer on its Aaron and Marjorie Ziegelman Campus in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.

The new camp will be within a few hours drive of three of the largest congregations affiliated with the Reconstructionist movement.