Biden to speak at Washington event memorializing Peres
News Brief

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivering remarks at the Good Jobs Green Jobs National Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 13, 2015. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a memorial for Shimon Peres to be held at a Washington synagogue.

Adas Israel Congregation, a Conservative synagogue in the city’s northwest, will host the official commemoration on Thursday together with Israel’s embassy.

Peres, the former Israeli prime minister and president, died last week at 93. President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton spoke at his funeral.

Biden is the Obama administration figure considered closest to Israel and the pro-Israel community.

Also speaking will be Madeleine Albright, who served under Clinton as secretary of state, and Reuven Azar, the deputy Israeli ambassador.

