South Florida synagogue vandalized ahead of Rosh Hashanah

(JTA) — A South Florida synagogue was vandalized ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

The sign of the Chabad of Parkland was spray-painted with “Free Palestine,” and words described as “offensive expletives” were spray-painted on the building, according to reports.

“This is highly disturbing, being that it is Rosh Hashanah, to know that there are people out there trying to intimidate the Jewish community,” Rabbi Shuey Biston told WSVN-TV in Miami.

Another rabbi, Mendy Gudnick, said: “This is the holiest time of the year. This is the Jewish New Year and so people are thinking about going to synagogue who don’t usually come to pray, and it gives them a little pause,”

Graffiti also appeared in other areas of Parkland, according to reports.

The number 12 also was spray-painted near some of the graffiti, a reference to part of an anti-law enforcement slogan. Chabad recently hosted a police appreciation breakfast. In addition, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a member of the congregation; he is taking part in the investigation.