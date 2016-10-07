Donald Trump supporters shout down Holocaust denier at Nevada rally

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Supporters of Donald Trump shouted down a Holocaust denier at a rally in Reno, Nevada.

The young man distributing Holocaust denial literature told the media that “the Nazis did not intentionally gas 6 million people,” according to several postings on Twitter from NBC reporters attending the Oct. 5 rally.

A number of supporters of the Republican presidential nominee were infuriated by the denier and by the media for focusing on him. There has been an emphasis in reporting on the Trump campaign on his attraction to white supremacists drawn by his broadsides against Mexicans and Muslims.

“You’re not speaking the truth for us!” one man shouted at the denier.

“Focus on the average Trump supporter, not this crazy fool!” another man told the reporter behind the camera. It was not clear if the reporter was from NBC.

“I don’t care what color they are if they love America!” a woman shouted. “This guy is an idiot!”

At a separate rally the same day, Trump praised casino magnate and pro-Israel philanthropist Sheldon Adelson, who is contributing some $25 million to the effort to elect Trump.

Trump said the newspaper Adelson owns, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is a “good paper” owned by a “great guy” and a “great supporter of Israel,” according to a CBS reporter.

Then this guy starts trying to say the Nazi's didn't intentionally gas 6 million Jews, another man agrees. I ask if they are together. "No" pic.twitter.com/42Iy10ttyW — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) October 6, 2016