Republican leader in Israel says he, daughters will still vote for Trump

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The head of the Republicans Overseas Israel told the country’s Army Radio that he continues to support party candidate Donald Trump following an uproar in the party over demeaning comments about women captured on videotape.

The remarks from an interview conducted 11 years ago by Billy Bush, then the host of “Access Hollywood.” emerged over the weekend after the videotape was published on the website of the Washington Post, and they have led to a withdrawal of support from Trump by party leaders.

In the video, Trump admits to sexually assaulting women and trying to have sex with a married woman while he was married to his current wife, Melania.

Marc Zell, who is heading the Republican campaign among some 200,000 registered ex-pat American-Israeli voters, told Army Radio on Sunday morning that he, his wife and his daughters will still vote for Trump.

“I have five daughters and they will all, all, vote for Trump,” he told Army Radio.

“I’m saying he doesn’t need to [resign]. He did what he did. His comments are disgusting and absolutely unacceptable, we are against it,” Zell told Army Radio. “He said he’s not perfect, he apologized.”

Trump came under criticism from his own running mate, vice presidential candidate Mike Pence, Pence said in a statement Saturday. “I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them.”

Likud Knesset member Yehuda Glick, who was born in the United States but no longer has U.S. citizenship, on Saturday night withdrew his support for the party’s candidate, and expressed disgust for him. Glick had previously expressed support for Trump.

“OK, I was wrong. When at every corner you see that the man is a savage, I tried to ignore and believe despite it all. I was wrong!” Glick wrote in Hebrew in the tweet. “Mr. Trump go home. Enough is enough!” he wrote in English, ending in Hebrew with the expression that needs no translation, “echs.”