Trump, Clinton condemn Jerusalem terrorist attack

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump condemned a terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem that killed two people.

“The Palestinian terror attack today reminds the world of the grievous perils facing Israeli citizens,” Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, said in a social media posting Sunday. “We must work to defeat terror once and for all. I wish everyone in Israel and the Jewish community around the world a meaningful Yom Kippur and peace.”

Clinton’s statement hours earlier on Twitter was signed with an “H,” a sign that the Democratic presidential nominee composed it personally: “I strongly condemn today’s attack in Jerusalem and my prayers go to the victims’ families. The terrorists must be brought to justice.”

Earlier, the Obama administration’s State Department condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms.”

The Palestinian assailant, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, killed two people and wounded six at a light rail station. He was shot and killed by police.