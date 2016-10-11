Palestinian resident of eastern Jerusalem arrested for terror attack plot

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian resident of eastern Jerusalem has been arrested for planning terror attacks in the Jerusalem area.

Muhammad Fuaz Ibrahim Julani, 22, of the Shuafat refugee camp, planned to carry out the attacks on behalf of the terrorist Hamas group. Among the planned attacks was a suicide bus bombing in the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood of Jerusalem, which had been scheduled for mid-September after the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

Julani was arrested last month, days before the planned attack, by the Shin Bet security service, the agency announced on Tuesday. He was indicted in Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday.

He reportedly contacted Gaza residents affiliated with Hamas via Facebook. Using money provided by his handlers he obtained the raw materials to build an explosive device.

He reportedly also told the Shin Bet that he had planned a stabbing attack in Pisgat Ze’ev earlier this year, but halted his plans out of concern that Israeli security forces would demolish his parents’ home.

He reportedly filmed a final message to be distributed after the attack.

Two members of his family also were arrested for helping him hide the bomb-making materials.