London man pleads guilty to driving severely damaged car to beat the start of Shabbat

(JTA) — A London man has been fined and banned from driving for the next 15 months after continuing to drive 60 miles after a car crash in order to get to his destination in time for the start of Shabbat.

Jehoshua Gross, 27, was heading for the north coast of Wales on Friday, July 29, when he collided with a truck, the BBC reported. His Honda Civic sustained severe front-end damage.

He drove on the shoulders of four major roads to avoid heavy traffic and parts of his car flew off along the way, the prosecution told magistrates at a court in Llandudno in Wales this week.

“His standard of driving posed a real risk of serious injury to others,” the North Wales Police said. Another driver followed Gross and alerted police to the danger.

Gross’ attorney told the court that his faith was an “essential” part of his life, and he was concerned that he would not be able to exit his car if he got to his destination after sundown and the start of the Jewish Sabbath.

Gross, the father of three young children, pleaded guilty to the charges. His car has been confiscated and he will have to take a new driving test in order to begin driving again after the 15-month suspension.