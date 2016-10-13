It’s a girl! Rome synagogue security police help deliver a baby on Yom Kippur eve

(JTA) – Two anti-terrorism military police helped a woman give birth to a baby girl on the street outside the synagogue in Rome where they were stationed.

Rome news reports say the birth occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, on Yom Kippur eve, on the street outside the so-called “Synagogue of Youth,” a small synagogue that is located within the complex of the Ospedale Israelitico Jewish hospital on Tiber Island, near Rome’s main synagogue.

In a video posted on the Corriere della Sera news website, Corporal Major Francesco Manca, wearing camouflage fatigues, said he and his partner, Mariagrazia Iuculano, noticed a woman screaming for help, saying her child was about to be born.

Manca said he examined the woman and saw the head of the baby about to emerge, had her lie on the pavement and, along with Iuculano, helped her to deliver the baby girl. They then called medical personnel from the hospital, who brought mother and baby inside. Both were reported to be doing well.