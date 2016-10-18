Natalie Portman calls her babies ‘good luck charms’ as Oscar speculation swirls

(JTA) — Actress Natalie Portman said her babies are “good luck charms,” when asked about early Oscar speculation for her latest movie.

“I think they’re good luck charms in life,” Portman, 35, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview aired Sunday, “They’re the best things. The best main miracles.”

The Israeli-born actress, pregnant with her second child, is promoting the upcoming biopic, Jackie, in which she portrays former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. The film is scheduled to open on December 2.

She was pregnant with her first child, Aleph, now 5, when she won her first Oscar for Best Actress in 2011.

“I don’t necessarily connect it [to winning an Oscar],” she said. “But it is certainly a joy.”

Portman is slated to play Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish female U.S. Supreme Court justice, in another future film.