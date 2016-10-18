Jewish mother sentenced for hoax bomb threat on London synagogue

(JTA) — A Jewish mother made a hoax bomb threat to a London synagogue and attempted to blame another mother at her daughter’s school.

The woman, Claire Mann, sent threatening messages to the wife of a local rabbi and then tried to blame the victim by sending herself similar texts. Mann is accused of harassing Roz Page after her daughter did not receive a birthday party invitation from Page’s daughter.

The three incidents occurred in 2013, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

One of the texts claimed there were explosives in a hotel where Israeli travelers were staying and asked the rabbi’s wife to “please arrange evacuation.”

Mann was sentenced to three years in prison for the hoax threat.