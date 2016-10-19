Palestinian woman shot dead allegedly trying to stab troops

TEL AVIV (JTA) — A Palestinian woman was shot and killed in the West Bank allegedly as she attempted to stab Israeli security forces.

There were reportedly no injuries to Israeli security forces or civilians in the attack Wednesday at the Tapuach Junction south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

“Attempted stabbing at Tapuah Junction,” the Israel Police tweeted. “A short while ago a female suspect approached Border Police officers at the scene holding a knife. When she failed to heed their calls to halt, they shot and neutralized her.”

The junction has been a target of attacks by Palestinians, and several stabbings, shootings and car-rammings have been carried out there.

Israeli officials have feared the wave of Palestinian violence that began last October would surge again during the Jewish holiday season, when religious tensions often rise. Last Sunday, two Israelis were killed and several injured in a shooting attack by a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem.