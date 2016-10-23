Scarlett Johansson opens Paris popcorn shop

(JTA) — Jewish actress Scarlett Johansson opened a popcorn shop in Paris.

The actress and her husband, Romain Dauriac, launched the Yummy Pop store in Paris’ Marais district on Saturday.

Johansson was on hand to scoop popcorn for fans who crowded the store. The Saturday event was a soft opening; an official grand opening will take place in the future.

‘It has been a dream of mine and my family for several years to bring our favorite American snack to our favorite European City,” she said in a statement. “My hope is for Yummy Pop to become a Parisian snacking staple and a symbol of friendship between my two most beloved cities, Paris and New York,” she also said.

Her favorite gourmet flavor of popcorn reportedly is truffle, parmesan and sage.

Johansson previously served as a spokeswoman for the home soda-making company SodaStream, and was forced to resign as a global ambassador for Oxfam over that position due to outcry over the company’s West Bank plant, that employed hundreds of Palestinians. The plant has since moved to the Negev desert in southern Israel.