JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli civilian doing maintenance work on the border fence between Israel and Egypt was shot and injured.

The bullet fired at noon on Tuesday came from Egypt, but it is not known who fired it, the IDF said.

The man was doing maintenance work for a civilian contractor on the border fence near Mount Harif, located about halfway between Eilat and Gaza. He was evacuated to a hospital by the Israeli Air Force.

The Israel Defense Forces are investigating the incident.