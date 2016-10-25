Israeli planes strike Hamas posts in Gaza after rocket fired

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s military struck what it called terror infrastructure belonging to Hamas in northern Gaza after a rocket was fired from there toward southern Israel.

Code Red warning sirens sounded in southern Israeli communities on Sunday morning.

The IDF said that no rockets landed on Israeli territory. The rockets are believed to have fallen short of their targets and landed inside Gaza.

The IDF said it holds Hamas solely responsible for attacks emanating from Gaza, which is under Hamas control.