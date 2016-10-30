3 Israeli border police officers injured in West Bank car ramming attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Three border police officers were injured in a car ramming attack near Hebron, the fifth attempted West Bank attack in two days.

The driver of the car who tried to run over the officers was shot dead by other border police officers in the area during the Sunday afternoon attack outside the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar, according to the IDF and Israel Police.

3 border police officers injured in vehicle ramming attack by Palestinian terrorist. Border police respond at scene. Terrorist shot. pic.twitter.com/UKAAHPpv9P — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) October 30, 2016

Clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops in Beit Ummar following the incident, according to reports.

The injured officers were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

It reportedly was the fifth attempted attack on Israeli security personnel or civilians in the West Bank since Friday evening.

On Saturday night an Israeli car was fired on near Hebron, with no injuries reported. An Israeli boy, 5, was injured when a rock thrown at the car he was riding in shattered a window. On Friday night car ramming attack took place at a checkpoint near the settlement of Ofra in the central West Bank, seriously injuring the Palestinian driver.