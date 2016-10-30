Man wearing kippa threatened with anti-Semitic slurs at Connecticut airport

(JTA) — A Jewish man wearing a kippa was threatened with anti-Semitic slurs at a Connecticut airport.

The man, 27, was travelling home with his family on Thursday when two men at the airport threatened him using anti-Semitic slurs, the CT Post reported Friday. He took photos of the men and their license plate number and called police.

Local police located and arrested two brothers in connection with the incident. They were charged with intimidation based on bigotry/bias, interfering with police, breach of peace and threatening and held on $10,000 bail each, according to the CT Post.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the verbal assault and praised police.

“We have seen a recent spike in anti-Semitism around the state and country, and this act apparently fueled by bias is an unfortunate reminder that we have significant work still to do to combat anti-Semitism,” said ADL Connecticut Regional Director Steve Ginsburg. “When a victim is chosen because of his or her religion, the impact resonates beyond just the person targeted- it can leave the entire community feeling vulnerable. This lack of civility, respect and kindness ignore our country’s shared value of religious diversity. We applaud the Connecticut State Police for their swift action and investigation.”