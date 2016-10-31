Netanyahu to make unprecedented visits to 3 nations

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu will visit four countries in the coming months, including three that he said have never been visited by a sitting Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu announced Sunday at the weekly Cabinet meeting that he will travel to Australia, Singapore and Kazakhstan, as well as Azerbaijan, where he made a quick stop in 1997.

In addition, Netanyahu said that President Reuven Rivlin will visit India in two weeks.

Netanyahu also thanked the president of Tanzania for joining the call with Croatia for a secret ballot at the recent UNESCO vote by its cultural heritage committee that ignored Jewish ties to the Temple Mount, preventing a consensus approval of the resolution.

“This is an additional indication of the major change that is taking place in Israel’s global relations, in direct proportion to Israel’s strength,” Netanyahu said.