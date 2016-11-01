Palestinian woman caught with knives says she planned attack at Hebron holy site

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Border Police officers prevented a knife attack by a Palestinian woman at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

Officers found two large knives in a search of the woman’s bag at a checkpoint at the West Bank holy site on Tuesday, police said. The woman, described as being in her 30s, was arrested and taken for questioning. She reportedly told investigators she was planning to carry out a stabbing attack.

The officers searched her bag after determining she was acting suspiciously.