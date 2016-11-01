Palestinian woman planned stabbing attack at Hebron holy site

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Border Police officers prevented a knife attack by a Palestinian woman at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

The officers searched the woman’s bag at a checkpoint at the holy site after determining that she was acting suspicious.

They found two large knives in the bag carried by the woman, described as being in her 30s. She was arrested and taken for questioning. She reportedly told investigators she was planning to carry out a stabbing attack.