Reform camp in Northern California to open $4 million conference center

(JTA) — The Reform movement will open a conference center at its Northern California camp location as part of an initiative to enhance Jewish life in the area.

Camp Newman received a $4 million grant, its largest gift ever, from the Koret Foundation, which promotes civic and cultural institutions and Jewish community in the Bay Area. The Union for Reform Judaism will dedicate the Koret Conference Center on Saturday at the camp in Santa Rosa.

The center will allow the sleepaway camp, which serves children entering grades 3-12, to serve more than 13,000 people annually — more than triple its retreat usage.

“With the Koret Conference Center at Camp Newman, our vision is becoming reality — a premier year-round retreat setting for Northern California Jewish organizations, families, and individuals to connect with each other through immersive Jewish experiences,” said Ruben Arquilevich, Camp Newman’s executive director.

The camp has raised $20 million to enhance Jewish life in Northern California; its goal is over $30 million.