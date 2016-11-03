Jared Kushner’s news outlet not endorsing father-in-law Donald Trump

(JTA) — The newspaper and news website owned by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, will not endorse the Republican presidential candidate.

The weekly New York Observer is not going to endorse anyone in the general election, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Ken Kurson said, the Huffington Post reported Wednesday.

The Observer was one of four papers to endorse Trump during the Republican primary. The other three were the New York Post, the Santa Barbara News-Press in California and The National Enquirer.

Only six newspapers throughout the country have endorsed Trump in the general election, including the Santa Barbara News-Press. Another is The Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is owned by Republican donor Sheldon Adelson.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, bought The Observer in 2006, before they were married. He has served as a top adviser to the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

It reportedly has been difficult for The Observer to cover Trump due to Kushner’s ownership. In addition, Kurson is a family friend.

Kurson reportedly looked over the speech Trump delivered to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. He defended himself to the Huffington Post, saying that he and Kushner are longtime friends and frequently discuss politics.

The newspaper did publish an open letter from a Jewish staff writer who called out Kushner for allowing perceived anti-Semitic messaging to be used in his father-in-law’s presidential campaign. Schwartz’s piece was a response to a tweet from Trump’s official Twitter account that juxtaposed a picture of Hillary Clinton with a six-pointed star reminiscent of a Star of David over a background of dollar bills.