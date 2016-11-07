Anti-Trump ad in Florida substitutes ‘Jews’ for ‘Muslims’ in candidate’s anti-immigrant speech

(JTA) – An anti-Trump ad that substitutes the word “Jews” for “Muslims” in an anti-immigrant speech by the presidential candidate is running in the swing state of Florida.

A similar ad running in Utah substitutes “Mormons” for Muslims.

The ads were launched by TruthPAC, a new super PAC launched Friday by Dick Brass, a former executive at Microsoft and Oracle, the Huffington Post reported. Brass told the Huffington Post he launched the PAC to prevent Trump from winning Tuesday’s election.

In the ads, Trump is seen at a campaign rally reading a news story about himself to the cheering crowd.

“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” he reads in the original clip.

The ad airing in Florida, however, substitutes Jews for Muslims.

One day before Election Day, the Florida race for president remains tight. Nearly half a million Jews live in Florida.