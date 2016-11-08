Netflix buys rights to popular Israeli TV series ‘Fauda’

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Netflix will air the popular Israeli television series “Fauda.”

The drama focuses on a commando unit of the Israeli Defense Forces whose members embed themselves in the Palestinian community, gathering intelligence and preventing terror attacks.

Its first season aired on the Israeli satellite television service YES in 2015 and went on to win for best drama series and five other awards at Israel’s Ophir Awards. It was the most watched series in the satellite network’s history.

The second season is in production; Netflix has purchased its rights.

Fauda is an Arabic word meaning “chaos.” The show incorporates both Arabic and Hebrew dialogue. It will air on Netflix with English subtitles.

The series was created by the English-language Times of Israel news website Arab affairs reporter, Avi Issacharoff, and actor Lior Raz, who stars in the show. Both men served in the IDF unit depicted in the series, according to Variety.