These Jewish celebrities want you to vote today

As Americans across the country make their ways to the voting booths, Jewish celebrities are using social media to encourage voter turnout and speak their minds about presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Jewish “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven posted a video with fellow “All-Star Weekend” cast members Jamie Foxx and Eva Longoria, as well as DJ Khaled, encouraging his followers to vote.

Get out and vote everybody!!! Getting the word out from the set of #AllStarWeekendthemovie #vote A video posted by Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) on Nov 7, 2016 at 7:39pm PST

Actress Debra Messing shared a video on Instagram with her son, in which she excitedly exclaimed that she was voting for Clinton.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who supported Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries, shared an article calling on undecided progressives to vote for Clinton.

NOT voting for Hillary limits progressive power by a zillion &takes power away from Bernie PERIOD.https://t.co/SMXxRnj7bq — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 7, 2016

Actress Zooey Deschanel, who converted to Judaism last year before marrying producer Jacob Pechenik, simply tweeted: “Vote!!!”

Vote!!! — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) November 8, 2016

“Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson shared a Hillary Clinton campaign video and said she had already voted for the Democratic nominee.

So proud to have voted for @HillaryClinton Let's do this!! https://t.co/FpEXISq8Qk — Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) November 6, 2016

Lena Dunham shared a photo of herself with fellow Jewish comedian Amy Schumer and actresses Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera in front of Clinton campaign signs. The caption reads, “My Nasty Women!!!” During the third presidential debate, Republican nominee Donald Trump called Clinton a “nasty woman”; the phrase was later coopted by supporters of the Democratic nominee.

“Beastie Boys” singer and guitarist Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz joked that there might be a Jewish voting booth conspiracy at play.

Just wanted to warn you about tomorrow… the voting machines are Jewish. — ADROCK (@adrock) November 7, 2016

“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker proudly shared a photo of her jacket with an “I Voted” sticker.

Good L_rd it feels good. X, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:03am PST

Sarah Michelle Gellar endorsed Clinton, calling her “the most qualified person to run our country.” Gellar also said that she wanted her daughter to grow up with a woman president. “I’ve worked my entire life with that glass ceiling over my head and now it’s time to shatter that,” she wrote.

Alison Brie, who has acted in “Mad Men” and “Community,” shared her support for Clinton by using the hashtag #ImWithHer.

Today's the day. Your voice matters. VOTE. #ImWithHer — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) November 8, 2016

Simon Helberg made a dark suggestion about Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.” In a later tweet, “The Big Bang Theory” actor called Trump “an ignorant, white racist man.”

You know that in Donald's slogan "great" is a euphemism for "WHITE." Don't let it stop you! VOTE! #ImWithHer https://t.co/cr5zB2hLmn — Simon Helberg (@simonhelberg) November 7, 2016

“West Wing” star Joshua Malina shared a photo of his ballot, showing that he voted for Clinton.

Kirk Douglas also revealed that he had cast his vote by mail for Hillary Clinton, The Jewish Journal reported. The Jewish actor, who has drawn links between Trump and Adolf Hitler, was born in 1916, four years before the 19th Amendment granted American women the right to vote.