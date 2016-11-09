Screwdriver-wielding Palestinian man attacks Israeli soldier manning checkpoint
News Brief

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man wielding a screwdriver attempted to stab an Israeli soldier manning a West Bank checkpoint.

The soldier was not injured during the Wednesday morning  attack at the northern West Bank checkpoint  near the Palestinian village of Hawara. He was protected from the point of the weapon by a bullet-proof vest he was wearing at the time of the attack.

The attacker was shot at the scene by other soldiers posted in the area, according to the IDF. He was treated at a central Israeli hospital.

The Palestinian Maan news agency identified the attacker as Muhammad Amer, 32, from  Tulkarem, a West Bank city located near the central Israeli city of Netanya.

