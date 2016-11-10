Demonstrators in Morocco protest flying of Israeli flag at U.N. climate talks

(JTA) — Demonstrators chanted “Death to America! Death to Israel!” at the United Nations climate talks in Morocco.

More than 200 people protested outside of the country’s parliament building in Rahat on Monday against the flying of the Israeli flag alongside the flags of 195 other countries represented at the climate talks, known as COP22, the French news agency AFP reported. The conference is being held in the central Moroccan city of Marrakesh.

Several pro-Palestinian groups participated in the protest, according to the AFP. The Palestinians achieved observer status in the United Nations in 2012.

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Salaheddine Mezouar said Tuesday that “UN meetings around the world welcome all nations” and that the fight against climate change “requires all governments to commit,” according to AFP.

The talks continue through November 18.