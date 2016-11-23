Jewish educator launches online women’s seminary

(JTA) — A Jewish educator has founded an online seminary that allows women to study Jewish texts through interactive classes.

CyberSem offers live courses taught in English for Jewish women on subjects including Jewish law, bible and Jewish history.

CyberSem founder Chavi Goldberg, as well as most teachers, identify as Orthodox, a representative said. The site “is open to women from diverse hashkafos [religious outlooks] and religious backgrounds,” according to the website.

Goldberg was motivated to create the site by her own experience struggling to find time for Jewish learning.

“[W]hen thinking about my own Jewish life and how busy I was raising a family, working, going to synagogue and so on, I realized that it wasn’t easy to squeeze Jewish learning into my life,” Goldberg said in a statement.

“I felt tasked to find a solution for myself and for all Jewish women who also felt this yearning, but I wanted to make sure that the solutions I was to provide would be both practical and flexible,” Goldberg said.