Study finds Hebrew U graduates among most employable

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Graduates of the Hebrew University are more employable than half of the world’s university graduates, a new study has found.

An analysis of graduates’ employability published this week by the Times Higher Education ranked graduates of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem as the 67th most employable in the world out of 150 universities, and are the most employable students graduating in Israel.

Other Israeli institutions that made the ranking include Technion-Israel Institute of Technology at 122, and Tel Aviv University at 139.

The list is topped by California Institute of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. The top five is rounded out by Cambridge University in England and Stanford University. Hebrew University fared better than some notable U.S. schools such as Georgetown University at 94, University of Pennsylvania at 98 and Northwestern University at 100.

Some 2,500 recruiters from large companies in 20 countries, along with a second panel of 3,500 international managers all over the world were interviewed to find out which universities they believed produced the most employable graduates.