Jim Joseph Foundation makes major grants for Jewish teen initiatives, educator training

(JTA) — The Jim Joseph Foundation has provided major grants for Jewish teen initiatives and educator training.

The fall grants from the San Francisco-based foundation were announced on Wednesday.

Among the major grants awarded were more than $2.1 million to the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta for its Community-Based Jewish Teen Education and Engagement Initiative. The program will enable teens to explore areas of interest through a Jewish lens.

It also awarded up to $600,000 to the Institute for Curriculum Services National Professional Development Scale Up Initiative to offer more professional development on Judaism and the Arab-Israeli conflict. And it made an expedited grant of up to $242,000 for the Center for Jewish Peoplehood Education’s Bay Area Peoplehood Education Initiative.

“Excellent Jewish education requires excellent educators who are supported and trained at various stages in their careers,” Al Levitt, chair of the Jim Joseph Foundation, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with these grantees to help create even more dynamic Jewish learning opportunities for youth, teens, and young adults.”

The foundation has awarded more than $440 million to organizations that enhance Jewish life and ongoing Jewish learning opportunities.