Phoenix Jewish News signs over operations to media firm that runs Pittsburgh and Philly papers
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Phoenix Jewish News signs over operations to media firm that runs Pittsburgh and Philly papers

(JTA) — The Jewish News of Greater Phoenix signed an agreement with Mid-Atlantic Media to manage the newspaper’s day-to-day operations.

The Jewish Community Federation of Greater Phoenix, which bought the weekly in July, will continue as the owner, Mid-Atlantic Media announced in a news release Friday. The paper serves the Greater Phoenix area and northern Arizona.

Mid-Atlantic Media has similar agreements with The Jewish Chronicle of Pittsburgh and the Jewish Exponent of Philadelphia. The company also publishes the Washington Jewish Week and the Baltimore Jewish Times.

FB-f-Logo__blue_29 Never miss breaking news and other must-read features. Like JTA on Facebook »

Featured Stories

Breaking News