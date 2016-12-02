Phoenix Jewish News signs over operations to media firm that runs Pittsburgh and Philly papers

(JTA) — The Jewish News of Greater Phoenix signed an agreement with Mid-Atlantic Media to manage the newspaper’s day-to-day operations.

The Jewish Community Federation of Greater Phoenix, which bought the weekly in July, will continue as the owner, Mid-Atlantic Media announced in a news release Friday. The paper serves the Greater Phoenix area and northern Arizona.

Mid-Atlantic Media has similar agreements with The Jewish Chronicle of Pittsburgh and the Jewish Exponent of Philadelphia. The company also publishes the Washington Jewish Week and the Baltimore Jewish Times.