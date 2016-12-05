Jewish protesters to Trump: Fire Stephen Bannon

(JTA) — Hundreds of Jews and their supporters demonstrating in Southern California called on President-elect Donald Trump to fire Stephen Bannon as his chief White House strategist.

The protesters rallying Sunday in front of Breitbart News headquarters in Beverly Hills also said Trump should denounce Bannon, the former executive editor of the far-right website.

Between 300 and 400 people attended the rally organized by the IfNotNow movement, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Members of the Jewish community, leading one segment of the march, accused Bannon of building a political career out of targeting Muslims, immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community and other minorities, according to CBS.

Protesters carried signs reading “Never is now,” “Bannon = Goebbels,” and “Freedom and Dignity for all.”

IfNotNow calls itself “a Jewish movement to end the American Jewish community’s support for the Occupation and gain freedom and dignity for all Israelis and Palestinians.” The group also is leading the #JewishResistance against the Trump administration.