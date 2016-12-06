ADL decries anti-Muslim attacks

(JTA) — Anti-Muslim attacks have “absolutely no place in our neighborhoods,” The Anti-Defamation League said.

The ADL in a statement condemned an attack over the weekend on a New York Police Department officer Aml Elsokary and her teenage son. Elsokary, who wears a hijab, was off duty at the time of the incident in Brooklyn.

Elsokary and her son were accosted by an assailant who shoved her son and yelled “ISIS (expletive), I will cut your throat, go back to your country!”

Christopher Nelson, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with a hate crime and first-degree aggravated harassment.

Elsokary works in the crimes analysis unit in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, which has a large population of haredi Orthodox Jews.

“We are disturbed and shocked that Officer Elsokary and her son were subjected to apparent hate-fueled threats and bigotry,” said Evan Bernstein, New York Regional Director. “Officer Elsokary risks her safety and well-being every day for the City of New York and her community. Attacks and threats against her and her son are completely unacceptable and have absolutely no place in our neighborhoods. We stand with Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD in condemning this heinous crime.”

The New York Police Department on Monday said it has seen a dramatic rise in hate crimes following the election of Donald Trump, with the majority of incidents directed at Jews.

There has been a 115 percent increase in bias crimes in New York City following Election Day, with Jews being targeted in 24 of the 43 incidents during that nearly month long period. In total, hate crimes have increased 35 percent from 2015, the NYPD’s chief of detectives, Robert Boyce, said Monday morning. Besides Jews, other targeted groups included Muslims, whites and the LGBTQ community, he said.