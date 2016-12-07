Former porn star Jenna Jameson plans to move to Israel

(JTA) — Jenna Jameson, the former adult actress and recent convert to Judaism who is engaged to an Israeli, told an Israeli publication that she plans to move to Israel next year.

“My fiancé and I hope to move to Israel next year after the birth,” she told the Hebrew-language news website Reshet on Wednesday.

Jameson will move into her fiancé Lior Bitton’s house in Herzliya, a wealthy Tel Aviv suburb, The Times of Israel reported.

Jameson had announced last year that she would convert to Judaism and that the couple would be the subject of a reality show leading up to their wedding in Israel. The show has yet to announce a title or an air date.

Jameson, who starred in nearly 200 pornographic films in the 1990s and 2000s, has become a staunch pro-Israel and pro-Jewish voice on social media.

This past weekend she tweeted that she had a crush on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and drew an angry response from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who claimed that “Jews dominate porn.”

Jameson told The Times of Israel that this was her “first welcome to being Jewish and hated for it.”