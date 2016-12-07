British man convicted for anti-Semitic online campaign against Jewish lawmaker

(JTA) — A British court found a man guilty of waging an anti-Semitic internet campaign against a Jewish lawmaker.

Joshua Bonehill-Paine,24, was convicted Wednesday of racial harassment for posting a series of articles online in which he targeted parliamentarian Luciana Berger. The campaign, which Bonehill-Paine named “Operation Filthy Jew B***h,” referred to Jewish lawmaker as evil and responsible for the death of Jesus. It also included Berger’s face superimposed onto the body of a rat, according to The Evening Standard.

Bonehill-Paine, who was arrested for the campaign in February, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for promoting a far-right nationalist protest against the “Jewification of Great Britain” last year.

Berger testified in front of the court that Bonehill-Paine’s articles left her afraid.

“I felt sick, really … I have received, as an MP, anti-Semitism since I was elected. The scale and body during this period, combined with articles, I felt very much under attack. It was all-consuming,” Berger said, according to The Evening Standard.

Berger has been the subject of anti-Semitic death threats and a hate campaign on social media.

Earlier this year, another British man, John Nimmo, pleaded guilty to sending Berger a death threat. He was investigated after Berger called police.