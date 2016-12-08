Amy Schumer says she’s a ‘great choice’ to portray Barbie, slams critics

Amy Schumer wasn’t having it after it was reported that she would play Barbie in an upcoming movie — and social media users slammed the Jewish comedian for her weight.

Schumer shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit on Instagram and a message about self-acceptance and not letting haters get to her.

“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so,” she wrote Tuesday.

Schumer then thanked her fans and addressed critics who said her weight precluded her from playing the iconic doll in the live-action film.

“Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand,” she wrote. “I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It’s that kind of response that let’s you know something’s wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it.”

The Sony-produced movie will address topics of beauty, feminism and identity, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Schumer is also expected to work on the script.

Incidentally, Barbie has a Jewish background: She was the brainchild of Ruth Mosko Handler, who founded the Mattel toy company with her husband, Elliot. Barbie debuted in 1959. According to the Jewish Women’s Archive, Handler, who died in 2002, was the youngest of 10 children born to Polish Jewish immigrants.