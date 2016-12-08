Palestinian man shot dead after stabbing attempt on guards in West Bank

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A 19-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed after attempting to stab Israeli guards at a West Bank traffic junction.

Israel Police said the man exited a bus that stopped at the Tapuach Junction and approached the Israeli Border Police officers on Thursday morning. When they called on him to stop he pulled out a knife, charged and attacked them, according to the Israel Police.

The guards shot and killed the assailant, according to police. No Israeli guards were injured in the attack.

ניסיון הפיגוע בצומת תפוח: המחבל הוא תושב קלקיליה בן 18 pic.twitter.com/KPpMxGTiUI — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) December 8, 2016

The Palestinian Maan news agency identified the stabber as Jihad Hussein Harb from the West Bank city of Qalqiliya.

The junction in the northern West Bank has been a target of attacks by Palestinians, and several stabbings, shootings and car rammings have been carried out there, in particular since the wave of terror that started more than a year ago.