Shmuley Boteach tweets photo with Bannon, gets into one-sided feud with ‘Ellen’ producer

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach found himself flooded with angry tweets after he shared a photo of himself with Stephen Bannon, Donald Trump’s controversial senior adviser. But one detractor, Andy Lassner, an executive producer of “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” seemed to especially irk the celebrity rabbi, launching him on a tirade in which he mentioned that he knew some of Lassner’s “secrets.”

It all started Wednesday evening when Boteach shared the picture on Twitter with Bannon, who has been denounced by some Jewish groups for his links to the “alt-right,” a far-right movement whose followers traffic variously in white nationalism, anti-immigration sentiment, anti-Semitism and a disdain for “political correctness.” Bannon has called Breitbart News, the conservative news website where he previously served as chairman, a “platform for the alt-right,” but denied being an anti-Semite or white supremacist.

Boteach’s tweet led to a barrage of angry responses.

@RabbiShmuley @KFILE @realDonaldTrump I am daughter of holocaust survivor, How dare you. Shame on you!!!!!!!!!! — Nelly Abkowicz (@NellyAbkowicz) December 8, 2016

@RabbiShmuley When the @realDonaldTrump deportations begin, none of us will want you in our boats. — Marisa Elana James (@MarisaElana) December 8, 2016

But Boteach seemed especially bothered by Lassner, who called him “shameless” and said he “only cares about fame.”

@OhNoSheTwitnt He's shameless and only cares about fame. — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 8, 2016

Boteach accused the Jewish “Ellen” producer, whom he called “my old friend,” of engaging in “smear campaigns.”

I really thought Ellen Degeneres represented openness and fairness. Didn't realize my old friend Andy traffics in smear campaigns & attacks https://t.co/HJM9tApwjI — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) December 8, 2016

Lassner issued no response, but that didn’t deter Boteach, who went on to mention that he knew Lassner’s “secrets.”

Good thing we know each other's secrets Andy. You know what they say about people in glass houses…. https://t.co/HJM9tApwjI — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) December 8, 2016

Boteach continued attacking Lassner well into Thursday, accusing him of spewing “so much hatred” and being an “internet troll.”

How does @TheEllenShow which is respectful of people & inspirational allow its exec prod @andylassner 2 spew so much hatred on the internet? — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) December 8, 2016

Yes I do. Well. He can dislike anyone he wants but has no right to become an internet troll spewing hatred and personal attacks. Be positive https://t.co/hCU5AweqtI — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) December 8, 2016

Lassner, for his part, seemed to have moved on. By that afternoon he was busy pondering why Jewish pride seems to surge around Hanukkah.