Jewish comedian T.J. Miller arrested in altercation over Trump with Uber driver

(JTA) — Comedian T.J. Miller was arrested for allegedly slapping his Uber driver following a heated discussion with him over Donald Trump.

The driver, who was bringing Miller back to his Hollywood home from the GQ magazine’s Men of the Year bash, made a citizen’s arrest Thursday after he said the comic hit him on the head, the entertainment news website TMZ reported.

According to a police source quoted by TMZ, the alleged slap came after an argument over Trump’s election as president last month, but the report did not elaborate.

The driver had no visible injuries and Miller appeared to be intoxicated, according to TMZ. Miller, star of the 2016 comedy film “Office Christmas Party” and the HBO sitcom “Silicon Valley,” was later released without having to post bail.

Neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor a representative for Miller responded immediately to a request for comment by the New York Daily News.

Miller’s mother is Jewish, according to the J. Jewish news weekly of Northern California.

The 35-year-old comedian arrived at the GQ event in Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with a bloody ear recently pierced with a small safety-pin, the Daily News reported.