Trump ‘feels very warmly’ about Israel and the Jews, Netanyahu says

JERUSALEM (JTA) — President-elect Donald Trump “feels very warmly” about Israel and the Jews, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“I know Donald Trump. I know him very well. And I think his attitude, his support for Israel is very clear. He feels very warmly about the Jewish state, about the Jewish people and about Jewish people. There’s no question about that,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Lesley Stahl of the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes.” The interview is scheduled to air on Sunday.

Netanyahu acknowledged, in the short excerpt released by CBS over the weekend, that he had “differences of opinion with President Obama” adding that the” most well-known, of course, was Iran.”

When asked it if was personal between Netanyahu and Obama, the prime minister said: “No. No. I don’t think so. I think that suppose we had the greatest of personal chemistry, okay? So, what? You think I wouldn’t stand up against the Iran deal if I thought, as I did, that it endangers the existence of Israel? Of course I would.”