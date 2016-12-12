Alleged longtime stalker of Ivanka Trump arrested in Manhattan

(JTA) — Secret Service agents arrested the accused stalker of Ivanka Trump in New York City.

Justin Massler, 34, was taken into custody on Nov. 29 about two blocks from Trump Tower in Manhattan, the New York Post reported over the weekend.

Massler is a schizophrenic who once blamed his obsession on space aliens, according to the Post. He has been in Bellevue Hospital since his arrest and has not been charged, according to reports. He left a psychiatric hospital in Nevada late last month.

Massler has been stalking Ivanka Trump at least since 2010, when he was charged with stalking and harassment, and pleaded guilty in 2012 to violating an order of protection, according to the Post.

He reportedly sent the president-elect’s daughter threatening tweets, emails and YouTube videos.