Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz recovering from stroke

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Talmudist and Torah scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz is recovering after suffering a stroke a week ago.

Steinsaltz, 79, who also goes by the surname Even-Israel, was moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a regular ward at Shaarey Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem on Monday. He reportedly is breathing on his own and is alert, and can move the limbs on both sides of his body.

The rabbi, a Jerusalem native, was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 7 and had surgery to have a blood clot removed.

Steinsaltz has devoted his life to making the Talmud accessible to all Jews, translating the entire Talmud into modern Hebrew, which was later translated into English and other languages.